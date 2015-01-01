Jean-Baptiste Mouret is a co-founder of Bleu Robotics (Paris) and directeur de recherche at Inria, the French national institute for research in digital science and technology.

Founded in January 2026, Bleu Robotics develops data-efficient learning software to teach industrial humanoid robots a new task, from demonstrations to deployment, in less than an hour.

The company builds on his research on robot learning from very little data, a central question in physical AI. He co-authored an algorithm that lets a damaged robot find a working gait in minutes, published on the cover of Nature in 2015, and is one of the main designers of quality-diversity algorithms, now widely used across robotics and AI. Over the past decade, his team has worked at the intersection of humanoid robots and AI: whole-body control, teleoperation, language, and learning from demonstrations. He has co-authored over a hundred papers, cited more than 12,000 times.