Hugo Mercier is the co-founder and CEO of Twin, the platform where people vibe code an entire business: agents that find customers, produce the deliverables, and run the back office. Six months after its public launch, Twin powers thousands of paying businesses — agencies, realtors, contractors, recruiters — with over 100,000 users and 3 millions of agent tasks executed. Before Twin, Hugo co-founded Dreem, the neurotechnology company he scaled to 150 people and $60M raised through exit. He studied engineering at École Polytechnique and UC Berkeley, and was named to MIT Technology Review's 35 Under 35 Europe.