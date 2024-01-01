Hector is co-founder and CEO of SpiNNcloud Systems, a deep-tech company providing brain-inspired microchips and systems for the new-generation of sparse AI models. With a vision of disrupting computing via extreme scale, event-based communication, and programmable dynamics, Hector has contributed to the positioning of SpiNNcloud among the most relevant hardware startups in Germany, leading the company to deploy systems across major institutions in the US and Europe. Hector is a Fellow of the Konrad Zuse School of Excellence in Embedded Composite Artificial Intelligence (SECAI). His B.Sc. degree is in Electronics Engineering, and he is a graduate of the MIT and Masdar Institute Cooperation Program from Abu Dhabi, where he obtained an M.Sc. degree in Microsystems after his research in AI hardware for EEG-based detection of emotions. At TU Dresden, his PhD studies focused on the chip design of AI-enabled Digital Signal Processors (DSPs) for automotive radars. He has held industrial positions as Senior Engineer of Instrumentation and Control in different countries and has been the recipient of international academical honors and awards. Hector has authored or co-authored more than 23+ archival articles, he is the inventor of a patent within the cognitive radar field, and has also been part of numerous press communications from prominent sources such as IEEE Spectrum, the BBC, Arm, EE Times, Sandia National Labs, eeNews Europe, Silicon Angle, the Human Brain Project, among others.