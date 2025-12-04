Gauthier Schweitzer is co-founder and CTO of Sahar, a French OSINT software publisher specializing in the processing and visualization of massive data sets, for public and private sector players. A graduate of Sciences Po Paris, École polytechnique, HEC, and ENSAE, he combines training as both an engineer and an economist, which he applies to tools for technological sovereignty.

At Sahar, he drives the company's technological vision and leads the platform's technical architecture, from the integration to the operational use of massive data volumes. His expertise in infrastructure leads him to design systems capable of absorbing critical loads while guaranteeing the operational reliability expected by his clients, particularly institutional ones.

Sahar has developed OSIA, an agentic AI system designed to automate and orchestrate open-source analysis. Gauthier Schweitzer now shares his firsthand experience on the conditions for sovereign agentic AI, an issue that has become strategic for both states and businesses.