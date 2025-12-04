Erika Fujita is a Manager in the Business Strategy Office at Fujitsu Limited, leading overseas business strategy, go-to-market, and strategic partnerships for FUJITSU-MONAKA, a next-generation Arm-based processor for AI and data center infrastructure. Over more than 15 years at Fujitsu, she has brought the company's technologies to international markets, from client computing to data center systems and now processors.

In her talk, Erika will discuss how FUJITSU-MONAKA can meet the infrastructure demands of agentic AI, with a focus on energy-efficient and secure inference.