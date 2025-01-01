Elisa is the CEO and Co-founder of Saturn Dynamics, a research company building efficient world models for embodied intelligence and providing the rich generative simulation infrastructure needed to train and validate next-generation autonomous systems.

Before co-founding Saturn Dynamics, Elisa founded an AI company that worked with Fortune 500 companies and customers globally, scaling the team and leading its US growth in under three years. She first entered the industry at 18, as intern in a deeptech startup while still in high school, and later studied Computational Chemistry.