Douglas (""Duxi"") Orsini-Rosenberg is co-founder and CTO of Cepter, a London-based AI company helping renewable energy businesses develop, finance, buy and sell solar, wind and battery storage projects. Cepter combines AI with specialist legal expertise and is backed by Visionaries Club and Yellow.

Before founding Cepter, Duxi worked as an AI engineer at IBM, developing production AI systems for global enterprises. He studied computer science at ETH Zürich, specialising in artificial intelligence and data management.