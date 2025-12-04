A graduate of Sydney Business School, Doreen Pernel is a global technology executive with deep experience across cloud, AI and SaaS. During her career, she has held executive leadership roles at Meta, Dataiku, Box, and Bloomberg, working across Paris, London, and New York City to lead international teams and drive business growth.

As Chief Sales Officer of Scaleway, Doreen oversees the company's global go-to-market strategy and contributes to the acceleration of Europe's cloud and AI ecosystem through the development of sovereign digital infrastructure. She brings extensive expertise in scaling organizations, developing new markets, leading international expansion, and building high-performance enterprise teams.