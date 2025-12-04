Clément Apavou is Senior AI / Deep Learning Engineer at Sahar, a French OSINT software publisher specializing in the processing and visualization of massive data sets, for public and private sector players. A graduate of the MVA Master's program at ENS Paris-Saclay, he combines strong theoretical foundations in machine learning with hands-on engineering expertise.

At Sahar, he develops the company's AI systems and agentic architecture, from design and the R&D phase through to production integration. His expertise enables the company to turn advanced research into robust, operational tools capable of meeting the reliability requirements expected by its clients, particularly institutional ones.

Sahar has developed OSiA, an agentic AI system designed to automate and orchestrate open-source analysis. Clément Apavou now shares his firsthand experience on the conditions for sovereign agentic AI, an issue that has become strategic for both states and businesses."