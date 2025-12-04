Chris Woosnam-Savage
Principal Engineer - Advanced Engineer Group, EMEA at Digital RealtyDigital Realty
About
Chris Woosnam-Savage is a Principal Engineer at Digital Realty, where he focuses on the intersection of AI, digital infrastructure, and engineering innovation. Combining deep expertise in data centre design, liquid cooling, and hyperscale environments with hands-on development of AI-powered engineering tools, Chris is helping shape how Digital Realty deploys, operates, and scales the infrastructure needed for the next generation of AI workloads.