Bernhard Schölkopf studies machine learning and causal inference, with fundamental contributions to causality and representation learning, applied to fields ranging from astronomy to robotics. Trained in physics and mathematics, he earned a Ph.D. in computer science in 1997 and joined the Max Planck Society in 2001.

He is a Scientific Director of the ELLIS Institute Tübingen and the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems, and an affiliated professor at ETH Zurich. He has worked towards European AI, co-founding the ELLIS Society as well as several startups. He also helped establish the Journal of Machine Learning Research, an early open-access initiative that has become the field’s flagship journal.

His research has been recognized by international awards such as the ACM-AAAI Allen Newell Award, the BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award, the Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize, and the Royal Society Milner Award.