Bartosz Ocytko
Executive Principal EngineerZalando SE
About
Bartosz is an Executive Principal Engineer at Zalando, where he is responsible for group-wide B2C business and Developer Platforms that serve over 60m customers. Bartosz leads and contributes to strategic and group-wide engineering initiatives that raise the bar Zalando-wide. For the past 2.5 years, he's been driving the adoption of agentic engineering practices, connecting strategy with building platform capabilities, governance, and talent development.