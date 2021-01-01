Arielle Le Bail is Head of Product EMEA, AI & Startups at Stripe, the payments infrastructure powering millions of businesses worldwide. Based in Paris, she builds products that help AI-native and early-stage companies start, grow, and move money across Europe.

Since joining Stripe in 2021, she has led product for France, Southern Europe, and Benelux, shipping local payment methods, card network integrations, and money movement products.

Before Stripe, she founded Karbon, an e-commerce startup, after several years advising CAC 40 companies on strategy and innovation.

In her talk, Arielle will explore how AI-native startups can build monetization and payments into their products from day one. As agents increasingly transact on behalf of users, she will discuss how companies can rethink their business models, the challenges of “token theft"", and the importance of real-time intelligence and payments.