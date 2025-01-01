Antoine-Alexandre André is a lead member of European Commission's team in charge of AI innovation and policy coordination. He has been directly working on the creation and implementation of the AI Act, the Chips Act, the Coordinated Plan on AI and the AI Innovation Package. Recently, he has been the designer and primary staff drafter of the AI Continent Action Plan and the Apply AI Strategy.

Antoine-Alexandre has in-depth understanding of the European AI and digital ecosystem. He holds a bachelor degree in business engineering and specialised in European studies, international economics, human rights law, and ethics and philosophy of AI. He continues to deepen his expertise by regularly contributing to scientific and policy articles, participating in high-level conferences and taking part in expert round tables.