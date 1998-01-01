Andrej Zdravkovic is senior vice president of GPU Technologies and Engineering Software and chief software officer, managing the global G&E software team and driving AMD’s software development strategy and processes.

With more than 30 years of industry experience and deep software expertise, Zdravkovic rejoined AMD in November 2015 as corporate vice president of global software development. Since then, Andrej has delivered a clear software vision that drives differentiated features and supports critical customer programs, as well as improved end-user ratings and performance of AMD Radeon software.

Prior to AMD, Zdravkovic was senior vice president at Giesecke and Devrient, leading worldwide Software Solutions from 2009 to 2015. Before Giesecke and Devrient, Zdravkovic was senior director of software for graphics and multimedia, product integration, customer engineering and customer project management at AMD, which he joined in 1998, then known as ATI.

Zdravkovic holds a,Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in electrical engineering from Belgrade University, as well as a professional engineer designation with the Professional Engineers of Ontario and Senior Member status with IEEE.