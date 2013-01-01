Andreas Geiger is currently the CEO of KE:SAI, a new frontier open-science lab with focus on physical AI. He is also a professor at the University of Tübingen and the Tübingen AI Center. Prior to 2018, he was a visiting professor at ETH Zürich and an independent W2 group leader at the MPI for Intelligent Systems, Tübingen. He studied at KIT, EPFL and MIT, and received his PhD degree in 2013 from KIT. His research interests are at the intersection of computer vision, machine learning, NLP and robotics. He has created some of the most influential benchmarks in computer vision, including KITTI and KITTI-360. He has popularized neural coordinate-based representations for 3D vision tasks. His team also won several self-driving challenges. He has been an ELLIS founding board member and created the ELLIS PhD and PostDoc program, the largest AI/ML network in Europe. His work has been recognized with the Longuet-Higgins Prize, the Mark Everingham Prize, the IEEE PAMI Young Investigator Award, the Heinz Maier Leibnitz Prize and the German Pattern Recognition Award. He received 7 best paper awards and 2 ERC grants.