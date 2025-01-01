Director of Data Center Infrastructure and Advanced Cooling Business Development at GIGA COMPUTING, leading initiatives in AI Infrastructure, Container DC, Modular Data Center design, and Immersion Cooling for next-generation AI factories. With over 12 years at GIGABYTE, driving enterprise server and data center solution partnerships across EMEA, helping organizations scale their AI and HPC infrastructure sustainably, and passionate about advancing energy-efficient, high-performance data center solutions to power the future of AI.