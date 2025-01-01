At WD our vision is to unleash the power and value of data. For decades, we have been at the forefront of storage innovation, which fuels our mission to be the market leader in data storage, delivering solutions for now and the future.

We are committed to providing scalable, sustainable technology for the world’s hyperscalers, enterprises, and cloud providers, and building cutting-edge innovation designed to drive the next generation of AI-driven data workloads. All that we do is powered by our people, who are united in a common purpose of creating meaningful solutions that move the world forward.