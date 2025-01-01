SFEIR GROUP: Sharp tech, Real Impact.

SFEIR is an independent group driven by a radical conviction: technology is not a mere enabler—it is a lever capable of reshaping societal and organizational models. Since 1985, we have been supporting companies that reject technological neutrality to embrace innovation without compromising their values.

Today, the SFEIR Group relies on a workforce of 950 experts across 8 offices in France, Luxembourg, and Belgium. Generating €120 million in revenue, we are the trusted partner to over 90 major enterprises navigating critical transformations.

To turn this vision into tangible value, our expertise is built around four complementary business lines:

Explore with WEnvision: Aligning strategy, organization, and culture.

Build with SFEIR: Designing modern information systems (Software, Cloud, Data), modernizing legacy systems, and leveraging the full potential of AI securely, responsibly, and with confidence.

Train with SFEIR Institute: Sharing technical excellence with over 5,000 professionals trained each year.

Accelerate with SFEIR Platforms: Industrializing scaling through proprietary solutions like RAISE, our GenAI platform.

Driven by a commitment to excellence, we enable organizations to successfully transition into conversational enterprise platforms while ensuring their sovereignty and technological independence.