Your GPUs Are Waiting: AI’s Networking Bottleneck
Master Stage
Buying more GPUs won’t accelerate a workload if they spend their time waiting for data. As AI training spreads across larger clusters, congestion and communication delays become expensive constraints. Pavan Kurapati, Nokia’s CTO for Data Center Networking, examines how network design affects GPU utilisation and job completion times — and what changes in network architecture can help keep compute working.
Pavan KurapatiCTO, Data CenterNokiaRead the bio