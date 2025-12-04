When AI Has to Be Right: Building Agents for Energy Infrastructure

How do you build AI for work where an overlooked detail can change an investment decision?

At Cepter, AI engineers work alongside experienced specialist lawyers who assess the contracts and permits behind new energy projects, the infrastructure AI itself increasingly depends on. The challenge is to connect information across documents, identify consequential risks, and produce conclusions that stand up to expert scrutiny.

Duxi Orsini-Rosenberg, co-founder and CTO of Cepter, shares early engineering lessons from building agents for this work. He explores how structured context guides their research, how experts can inspect and challenge their findings, and the difficulty of detecting mistakes and omissions that a convincing answer can conceal. He also discusses how to design meaningful evaluations using synthetic datasets and lawyers’ experience when real client data cannot be used.

The ambition is to build with specialists, multiply what they can accomplish, and ultimately develop fully autonomous systems that exceed today’s standard of expert work. The session examines what that takes in practice, what remains unresolved, and how to measure progress while keeping increasingly autonomous systems trustworthy and transparent.