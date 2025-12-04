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What world models can teach us about the cloud

Master Stage

AI agents are beginning to deploy software and provision resources, increasing the speed at which infrastructure can change — and the consequences of getting a decision wrong. This session explores how Digital World Models (DWM) could help teams assess changes before deployment and identify interventions that prevent failures from spreading. PRESAGE's Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer Tony Tung examines the path from predicting system behavior to making operational decisions, including how to handle uncertainty and determine when a prediction is trustworthy enough to act on.

Tony TungCo-Founder & Chief Science OfficerPRESAGERead the bio