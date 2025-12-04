What Large-Scale Vulnerability Data Reveals About AI-Powered Security

AI is accelerating vulnerability discovery, but finding more bugs does not automatically reveal which ones matter most. As a vulnerability aggregator, YesWeHack can identify recurring weaknesses and testing blind spots across organizations. Selim Jaafar, Chief Customer Officer, explores what this large-scale evidence can teach security teams about deploying AI in offensive security. YesWeHack combines crowdsourced bug hunting with in-house triage that reproduces exploits, removes duplicates, and assesses severity—providing a concrete basis for discussing where automation improves coverage and where human investigation remains essential.