Scaling agentic engineering in an enterprise environment

Every organization is racing to adopt AI to increase the pace of product launches.

In this session, Executive Principal Engineer Bartosz Ocytko will focus on lessons learned from adopting agentic engineering practices across more than 250 engineering teams at Zalando.

Starting with the observed effects AI has on the company's engineers and codebases, he will expand on the guardrails needed to enable safe and governed adoption, and the key wins where he sees LLMs shine most.