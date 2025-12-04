Reducing Agents' Running Costs with Model Routing and Agent Reuse

An agent stuck in a retry loop can exhaust a compute budget without completing useful work. As agents run longer and trigger more model calls, cost control needs to become part of their architecture. Hugo Mercier, founder and CEO of Twin, shares how the company’s work with open-weight models such as Kimi informs its approach to balancing capability and inference cost. From matching models to tasks to enforcing hard budget limits, circuit breakers, and staggered polling schedules, the session explores how to contain spending while preserving reliable execution.