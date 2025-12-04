Inside OSiA: Building Sovereign and Observable AI Agents for Open-Source Investigations

An investigation rarely follows a fixed sequence of searches. Each finding changes what an analyst needs to check next. Gauthier Schweitzer, co-founder and CTO, and Clément Apavou, Senior AI / Deep Learning Engineer at Sahar, introduce OSiA, an intelligence agent that coordinates searches across web and social sources, synthesizes findings, and prepares filters for deeper investigation in Cobalt. The session explores how an architecture built for observability, every retrieval step traceable, every source linked, every decision auditable, allows multi-agent retrieval and source-linked synthesis to accelerate research while keeping analysts able to inspect the evidence, challenge conclusions, and redirect the inquiry. This observability by design is what makes OSiA a genuinely sovereign tool: one that public and private actors can trust, audit, and control end to end.