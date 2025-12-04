Inside Corti’s Architecture for Sovereign AI: Lessons from Healthcare, Life Sciences and Beyond

If you don’t have a plan for sovereign AI, you are putting your business at risk. But sovereignty is not enough on its own. The technology must match the leading closed-source models on capability, while being faster, more reliable and cheaper in production. Corti has spent years building this architecture for healthcare. In 2026, Corti began opening it to companies beyond healthcare.

Drawing on lessons from the healthcare market, Lars Maaløe, co-founder and CTO of Corti, will show how Corti combines sovereign infrastructure, specialized models and controlled orchestration to deliver high-performance AI without giving up control.