Garbage In, Garbage Out: Why Speaker Intelligence Matters When Training Voice AI

Every voice model learns from recordings of people talking, and those recordings are messy: interruptions, people talking at the same time, background noise. If the training pipeline can't tell who is speaking and when, the model learns that confusion.

Before training a speech-to-text, text-to-speech, or speech-to-speech model, Voice AI labs have to cut thousands of hours of raw audio into clean, single-speaker clips. Garbage in means garbage out for any AI model, and voice is no exception.

Vincent Molina, CEO of pyannoteAI, will explain why speaker intelligence has to be the first step of that process, and how Voice AI labs around the world rely on pyannoteAI models to prepare their training data. This session is for anyone who wants to understand where the quality of a voice model comes from, and how speaker intelligence shapes the voice products built on it.