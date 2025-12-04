From Valid Output to Bounded Agent Actions

The moment a language model calls a tool, its output stops being content and becomes part of the program. Here, "almost correct" can break entire systems. Rémi Louf, co-founder and CEO of .txt, makes the case for constrained decoding: enforcing schemas and grammars while the model generates. Drawing on Outlines, the open-source structured-generation library with 60M+ downloads, he shows how to bring software contracts into probabilistic systems. But structure is only the first step. What if the contract could evolve with the agent: removing tools it may not call, narrowing arguments to what's allowed right now, making forbidden actions unrepresentable? The talk examines what can be guaranteed at generation time and how contracts become boundaries for agent actions.