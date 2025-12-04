From Quantum Optimization to Real-World Applications

Quantum computing is often presented through theoretical algorithms and future promises. At QbitSoft, the approach is more practical: identifying real-world optimization problems where quantum technologies can be integrated into existing workflows.

In this workshop, Ghada Ben Slama, Quantum Engineer at QbitSoft, will introduce the company’s approach to quantum optimization before exploring concrete use cases across industries such as finance and insurance. She will then focus on one real-world problem and walk through the technical approach used to address it, from problem formulation and mathematical modeling to the design of a quantum or hybrid quantum-classical solution.

The workshop will conclude with a live demonstration, showing how the approach works in practice and discussing the challenges encountered when moving from a theoretical formulation to an implementable solution.