Decoding the Language of Life: AI for Science at Hugging Face

AI models now solve olympiad-level math and code, and science is increasingly where they are put to the test. Biology is a natural candidate: we can now read a human genome cheaply, yet interpreting one remains largely unsolved. But the most capable models are often off-limits to researchers: closed models refuse many biology prompts, and DNA is too sensitive to send to a third party. That makes open, locally runnable models a requirement rather than a preference.

Loubna Ben Allal, Research Lead at Hugging Face, shares lessons from building Carbon, a family of fast, open genomic foundation models that match much larger models at a fraction of the cost. DNA turns out to be a hard test case for the standard LLM recipe: data curation, tokenization and the loss all have to change. Her talk walks through that recipe, then shows what the model can do: scoring mutations, generating DNA that folds into real proteins, and generating rich representations.