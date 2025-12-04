Decode First, Diagnose Later: Why Foundation Models Need to Learn to Read Minds

Most foundation models for neuroscience are trained on whatever brain data happens to be available. Karavela starts from the opposite end, designing its own next-generation MRI acquisition to generate the data a foundation model actually needs. Alexis Thual, CEO of Karavela, explains why the core pretraining objective — i.e., a SHIFT from brain activity into language — is the most informative signal for building representations that generalize, transferring to what matters clinically: tracking how neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases alter cognition.