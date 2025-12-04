Cooling the AI stack from chip to cloud

When you think cooling, you often think fans and CRAC units. But for end-to-end AI stacks: from chip through server to data center, the thermal challenge spans multiple layers.

In this session we’ll map the full spectrum:

How advanced semiconductors (Arm, NVIDIA, etc.) implement on-die cooling?

How racks adopt cold plates and immersion?

How the entire facility functions with liquid loops, heat reuse, and airflow optimisation?

We’ll bring case studies, benchmark data, and methodology insight from companies owning each layer of the chain.