Cooling the AI stack from chip to cloud
Central room
When you think cooling, you often think fans and CRAC units. But for end-to-end AI stacks: from chip through server to data center, the thermal challenge spans multiple layers.
In this session we’ll map the full spectrum:
- How advanced semiconductors (Arm, NVIDIA, etc.) implement on-die cooling?
- How racks adopt cold plates and immersion?
- How the entire facility functions with liquid loops, heat reuse, and airflow optimisation?
We’ll bring case studies, benchmark data, and methodology insight from companies owning each layer of the chain.