Connecting the Dots with AI: Entity Resolution and Graph Analysis in OSINT

An account, a transaction, and a forum post may each reveal little in isolation. Connecting them requires identifying which entities match, how they relate, and when events occurred. Gauthier Schweitzer, co-founder and CTO, and Clément Apavou, Senior Deep Learning Engineer at Sahar, explore how its Cobalt platform combines in-house AI models, graph-based entity resolution, and real-time data ingestion to support open-source intelligence investigations. As digital traces multiply across platforms, this session examines how to reconstruct networks and timelines without mistaking a plausible connection for established evidence.