Building World Models That Hold Up When You Interact

A generated scene can look convincing until an agent moves, changes an object, or returns to somewhere it has already been. As advances in video generation and spatial learning enable interactive environments, consistency becomes a central challenge. Chema Garabito of Speridlabs, Baptiste Bellot-Gurlet of Runway, and Elisa Seghetti of Saturn Dynamics compare approaches spanning persistent 3D representations, action-conditioned video generation, and simulation for embodied AI. The panel examines how architecture, training data, and evaluation determine whether a world model can support useful interaction over time.