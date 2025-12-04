Building the Voice Operating System

If voice is the next operating system, then every architectural rule we have used to build software is about to change. In this keynote, Gradium CEO Neil Zeghidour tracks the evolution of conversational AI from simple, app-level voice command features to the ultra-low latency real-time pipelines of today, revealing where the entire platform goes next. He will explore the massive systems bottlenecks the company is currently fighting and explain why today's cascaded architectures are merely a stepping stone toward a native, full-duplex computing layer. By looking at how this underlying technology is shifting, you will see how voice is transitioning from a novel way to trigger apps into the primary operating system of the future.