Building sustainable AI businesses in the token economy

AI is reshaping the economics of software: every prompt, API call, and agentic workflow carries a real cost. In this keynote, Arielle Le Bail will explore how AI companies can build business models that reflect this new reality, linking revenue more closely to the value customers receive, while protecting margins as usage scales. She’ll also discuss the emerging challenge of “token theft,” from free-trial and multi-account abuse to unpaid usage, and why real-time intelligence and payments will be increasingly important as AI agents transact at machine speed.