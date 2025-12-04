Building Frontier OCR & AI Search for the Real World

How far can you push OCR, retrieval and RAG when you build the entire stack yourself? Jean-Adrien Ducastaing, CTO at LightOn, introduces the company’s latest generation of lightweight OCR, multi-vector embedding and reranker models, bringing frontier performance to the search stack on a tight compute budget. But models alone only get you so far. He explores the engineering challenges of turning those capabilities into reliable search applications and the trade-offs required to make them work under real-world constraints.