Bringing Ulysses Home: From Voice Cloning to Real-Time Conversation

What does it take to go from a cloned voice to an agent that can actually get Ulysses home? Jean-Denis Zafar, France FDE Lead at ElevenLabs, walks through a live demo of a voice agent that books a flight to Ithaca, then unpacks the building blocks behind it: instant vs. professional voice cloning, voice verification and speaker isolation, and how agents combine tool calling and low-latency streaming to hold a natural conversation. A practical look at what it takes to ship voice AI beyond the demo.