Autonomy at Scale: AI, Multi-Robot Systems, and the Future of Defense

Machine learning is changing what a fleet of robots can do together: perceive a contested environment, coordinate in real time, and adapt to situations no single operator could manage at scale. Martin de Gourcuff, Co-Founder & CTO of Harmattan AI, explores how recent advances in AI have turned multi-robot systems into mission-ready capability across air defense, ISR, and electronic warfare. AI-enabled autonomy also creates a design opportunity: a purpose-built autonomous system can be locked to the mission it was designed for, making it harder to repurpose than a general-purpose or human-operated tool.